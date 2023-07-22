Vivek Oberoi Files Rs 1.5 Crore Cheating Complaint

Vivek Oberoi has lodged a formal police complaint against his business partners.

Trusting their assurances, the actor invested Rs 1.55 crore into the project.

The MIDC police station in Andheri East is currently investigating the case.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has lodged a formal police complaint against his business partners, accusing them of swindling him out of Rs 1.5 crore. The complaint was initiated after Vivek’s chartered accountant, Deven Bafna, brought the matter to light and reported it to the Mumbai Police.

According to reports, Vivek and his wife Priyanka Alva established a company in 2017, which did not fare well. Subsequently, they decided to bring in new partners, including a film producer, to transform the venture into an events business. As part of this transition, Vivek’s partners convinced him to invest in an event and film production firm, promising lucrative returns. Trusting their assurances, the actor invested Rs 1.55 crore into the project.

However, it came to light that the three partners allegedly misappropriated the invested funds for their personal use. When Vivek’s chartered accountant discovered this fraudulent activity, he promptly informed the actor, leading to the police complaint being filed.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating). The MIDC police station in Andheri East is currently investigating the case.

Despite the legal troubles, Vivek Oberoi continues to enjoy immense popularity in Bollywood, having appeared in several successful films such as Omkara, Saathiya, Company, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, among others. His latest project is the eagerly anticipated series “Indian Police Force,” directed by Rohit Shetty, where he will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. The series has recently completed filming and is scheduled for release on Prime Video soon. Fans eagerly await the much-awaited series to witness Vivek’s outstanding performance once again.

