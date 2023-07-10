Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat are well-known producers in Pakistan.

Wajahat Rauf is a highly skilled producer who has created numerous successful films and dramas.

Rauf further said that Junaid Jamshed was quite fearful about his debt.

Advertisement

Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat are well-known producers in Pakistan. Wajahat Rauf is a highly skilled producer who has created numerous successful films and dramas. Some of his popular projects include “Raqs e Bismil,” “Pinjra,” “Lahore Say Aagay,” “Karachi Say Lahore,” and “Challawa.” The couple is also recognized for providing opportunities to new talent, often giving social media influencers a chance to appear on television.

Recently, Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat appeared on Momin Saqib’s show, “Had Kardi,” where they shared an emotional incident involving the late Junaid Jamshed.

Wajahat Rauf said, “We were in the college, in Los Angeles. We were also part of PSA (student association) where we used to arrange concerts on 14th August, so, we booked Junaid Jamshed for a concert. We gave 800 dollars to his manager but the concert didn’t happen due to certain reasons. Later on, we forgot about it. After two years, we became friends, Junaid Jamshed used to call me at concerts, and we used to have conversations. One day, Junaid Jamshed called me, I was sure he would ask for financial help because I knew his financial situation was not good but when I went there he said to me, ‘No, I don’t need help. I have just come to know that I have to give those $800 back to you so I would sing for you now, I said, ‘It’s fine’ but he sang for me and adjusted my money”. Wajahat Rauf further said that Junaid Jamshed was quite fearful about his debt.

Also Read Wajahat Rauf’s ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ is about a social issue A veteran director and producer Wajahat Rauf is all set to release...