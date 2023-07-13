Waseem Abbas Discusses Nadia Afgan’s Remarks About Yumna

Waseem Abbas, a popular Pakistani television and film actor, has an extensive body of work in films and television dramas. Some of his notable dramas include “Samundar,” “Raat,” “Ashiyana,” “Family Front,” “Landa Bazar,” “Prem Gali,” “Mere Humsafar,” and “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” among others. He is the son of acclaimed singer, producer, and actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti. Initially, he started his career in theatre acting and production, carrying on the legacy of his father.

In a recent appearance on The Chocolate Times, Waseem addressed Nadia Afgan’s statement about Yumna Zaidi. He expressed that Nadia Afgan’s comments were her personal opinion, stating, “Whatever Nadia Afgan said was her personal opinion and no one should mind it.” He emphasized that criticism should not be directed towards her, as it is her own perspective. Drawing a comparison, he mentioned how even the renowned actor Dilip Kumar has people who do not like him, and it is their own decision. He remarked, “If according to Nadia, Yumna is overrated, it is her opinion.” However, he also shared his own perspective, praising Yumna Zaidi as an amazing and hardworking actress.

Waseem also spoke about his son, Ali Abbas, mentioning that he never provided any support or references to him in his career. Despite that, he expressed his belief that Ali Abbas is an underrated actor in the Pakistani television industry, stating, “My son Ali is quite an underrated actor.”

Towards the end of the show, Waseem Abbas offered a message to his son, emphasizing the importance of hard work, focus, and staying updated with new trends. He advised Ali to observe people and their behaviour and encouraged him to continue dedicating himself to his work with great focus, as he believes in the survival of the fittest.

