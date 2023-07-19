Waseem Badami, Sahiba recall Junaid Jamshed’s tragic death

Junaid Jamshed, a multifaceted personality as a singer, preacher, and host, will forever hold a prominent place in Pakistan’s cultural history, with his iconic song “Dil Dil Pakistan” continuing to resonate through the ages. His life journey and the way he conducted himself will forever inspire people.

The tragic loss of Junaid Jamshed in a plane crash deeply shocked people worldwide. Waseem Badami, who shared a close bond with him during their joint Ramadan transmission, opened up about how this untimely demise affected him. Despite consciously trying not to let fear take over while flying, Junaid’s passing shook Waseem, leading to anxiety while boarding flights.

Similarly, Sahiba, also a guest on Nida Yasir’s show, revealed that the crash site was near the home of Rambo’s relatives, and having seen the area, it brought unsettling feelings about flying after they lost Junaid Jamshed in such a tragic manner.

