Jenna Ortega has received an Emmy nomination, generating excitement for the upcoming second season.

The production of Season 2 of Wednesday is anticipated to begin soon.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas said that they expect production to begin in the fall.

Jenna Ortega’s Emmy nomination for her role in Wednesday has generated excitement for the upcoming second season. The production of Season 2 is anticipated to begin soon, but it is contingent on the resolution of the WGA and SAG strikes.

Jenna Ortega’s Emmy nomination and her return as Wednesday Addams have generated excitement for the upcoming second season of the Netflix show. A teaser for Season 2 was released during TUDUM 2023, and Ortega confirmed that production is in the early stages.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas said that they expect production to begin in the fall, and Christopher Lloyd hinted that he might appear in the new season. These updates suggest that Wednesday Season 2 is moving forward.

Although fans are eager for Wednesday Season 2, it is unlikely to be released in 2023. The first season took eight months to be released on Netflix after production ended. Since production for Season 2 has not yet begun, the new season is expected to be released in 2024.

The ongoing WGA strike and the potential SAG strike could further delay the production and release of Wednesday Season 2. The outcome of these negotiations will have a significant impact on the timeline, making the exact release date uncertain at this time.

