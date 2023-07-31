Why Sahir Lodhi saved Allah number in his contact list?

Sahir Lodhi has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for about two decades now.

Sahir Lodhi has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for about two decades now. He has become a familiar face on people’s screens, and they enjoy watching him on various shows. Whether he’s hosting morning shows or late-night programs, Sahir has a unique ability to captivate the audience every time.

Recently, he appeared on a show and shared some personal insights about his life and perspectives on the world. One intriguing fact he revealed is that he has a contact saved in his phone with the name “Allah SWT.” This contact serves as his personal diary, a place where he texts about anything he wants to discuss with Allah SWT. Sahir mentioned that he has this contact saved in all three of his phones.

Furthermore, Sahir disclosed that during challenging moments in life, he recites specific lines to seek guidance and overcome obstacles. He expressed his gratitude to Allah SWT, acknowledging that the Almighty has always been there to help him during difficult times.

