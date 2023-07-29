Why’d Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng call off engagement?

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about supporting her transgender daughter
Courtney Stodden and her fiancé, Chris Sheng, have broken off their engagement. They got engaged in May 2021 but recently decided to end their relationship after being together for almost seven years.
Stodden’s spokesperson confirmed the news, saying that Courtney is now single and looking forward to telling her story.
At the age of 43, entrepreneur Chris Sheng made a heartfelt proposal to his partner Stodden, with whom he had been in a relationship for four years.
Overjoyed, Stodden happily accepted the proposal and shared the wonderful news on Instagram, accompanied by a lovely photo of their engagement ring.
At first, the couple seemed happy and supportive of each other. Stodden showed her support for Sheng’s Asian background using #stopasianhate. But, sadly, their relationship eventually ended, despite their initial love and excitement.
Although the specific reasons behind their breakup remain undisclosed, it is clear that Stodden and Sheng have drifted away from each other. According to insiders familiar with the situation, the couple actually separated six months ago, and their decision to part ways was a mutual one.
