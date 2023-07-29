Why’d Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng call off engagement?

Courtney Stodden and her fiancé have broken off their engagement.

They got engaged in May 2021 but recently decided to end their relationship after being together for almost seven years.

Courtney is now single and looking forward to telling her story. Advertisement

Advertisement

Courtney Stodden and her fiancé, Chris Sheng, have broken off their engagement. They got engaged in May 2021 but recently decided to end their relationship after being together for almost seven years.

Stodden’s spokesperson confirmed the news, saying that Courtney is now single and looking forward to telling her story.