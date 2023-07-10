Why’d Elle Fanning lose a role when she was 16?

Elle Fanning talked honestly about her experiences as a teenager and the negative aspects.

In an interview with The Times, Elle Fanning, who became famous as a child actor and for her role in Hulu’s The Great, talked honestly about her experiences as a teenager and the negative aspects of the entertainment industry. She is also the younger sister of Dakota Fanning.

Fanning shared a story about auditioning for a comedy film about a father and daughter going on a road trip when she was 16 years old.

The actress recalled that she was told she had been rejected “because she wasn’t sexy enough” and got branded as “unf***able.”

She also revealed that a year later, she lost a film role because she didn’t have a significant number of followers on Instagram.

Fanning and co-star Nicholas Hoult have been nominated for Emmy awards for their performances in Hulu’s The Great, where Fanning portrays Catherine and Hoult takes on the role of Tsar Peter III of Russia.

The unconventional historical drama delves into the dynamics of their marriage and relationship.

However, Fanning and her sister Dakota have formed a production company and collaborated on the series Girl from Plainville, where Fanning not only acted but also served as a producer.

Talking about social media and its “dark” side in an interview with Jenna Ortega for Variety in June, Fanning said, “I didn’t get a part once because I didn’t have enough followers. They’re like, “You were great — but your numbers”

“You have to protect yourself, and also just know when to put it away and know it doesn’t matter. That’s not the real world,” she concluded.

