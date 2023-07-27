Will Meghan Markle be abandoned by Prince Harry for royal family?

Prince Harry appears to be growing weary of his wife Meghan Markle’s constant demands, leading him to contemplate rejoining the royal family.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex reached out to his brother Prince William, indicating a strained relationship with Meghan.

Speculations suggest that Meghan is urging Harry to reveal more secrets about his royal life, while he desires reconciliation with his royal relatives.

However, Meghan is said to be “horrified” by Harry’s attempts to reconnect with Kate and William, as she is reportedly not on speaking terms with them.

Sky News, citing a royal source, reports that King Charles and Prince William would welcome Harry back into the royal family with “open arms” if he were to divorce Meghan and return to the UK.

Advertisement

Additionally, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, predicts that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is likely to end in divorce in the future.

Earlier reports suggested that Harry had discussed the possibility of his return to the UK with his elder brother. However, royal author Tom Bower expressed doubts about Harry’s comeback, asserting that he has caused significant damage to the family.

Bower also speculated that Meghan would be against such a move, as she would not want to return to England to live in a small flat at Kensington Palace.

The couple is facing a crisis of identity, purpose, and finance, according to Bower, who believes they have reached a point of stagnation.

Royal fans are now questioning whether Harry will choose to part ways with Meghan and reunite with his royal relatives.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tracking down Hollywood enemy amid Emmy snub Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are determined to find the person behind...