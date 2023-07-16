Yami Gautam mourns Himachal tragedy: Unhealable wound

Yami Gautam is known for sharing glimpses of her serene hometown Himachal Pradesh.

Yami Gautam, known for sharing glimpses of her serene hometown Himachal Pradesh through photos and videos, is now saddened by the recent heavy rains and floods that have struck the region. The actor expresses her deep sorrow over the loss of lives and acknowledges that no words can ease the pain caused by such a tragedy.

Referring to Himachal as the ‘Land of Gods’ and considering it sacred, Yami Gautam finds it disheartening to witness the videos depicting the aftermath of the heavy rains. She admits that some of the visuals were difficult to believe but emphasizes the need for preparedness to prevent such incidents in the future. Yami Gautam, who still owns a house in Himachal along with her cattle, believes that nature is sending a red alert, indicating the urgency for collective action and responsibility.

When asked about her family and friends living in Himachal, Yami Gautam assures that they are currently safe, residing away from the river belt. She highlights climate change as the primary reason for the disastrous situation, citing changing temperatures and increased moisture leading to heavier rainfall. She also mentions the construction of multi-story buildings along the river banks to cater to tourism as one of the contributing factors. Yami Gautam emphasizes the need to preserve the sanctity and serenity of Himachal Pradesh, which is deeply intertwined with its natural beauty. While acknowledging the importance of commercial progress, she emphasizes the significance of striking a balance that doesn’t disrupt the essence of the land.

In conclusion, Yami Gautam urges everyone to take responsibility and collectively work towards maintaining the integrity and charm of Himachal Pradesh. She hopes that necessary steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future, ensuring the safety and well-being of both the people and the environment.

