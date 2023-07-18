Yasra Rizvi Expresses Love & Gratitude Towards Husband

Renowned Pakistani actress Yasra Rizvi recently took to her Instagram account to express her deep gratitude and admiration for her husband, Abdul Hadi. Accompanied by an adorable family picture featuring the couple and their child, Yasra penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her beloved spouse.

In her caption, Rizvi began by directly addressing her partner, pondering what makes him so special in her heart. She tagged him in the post as well. She proceeded to highlight his unwavering support and constant presence in her life, emphasizing how he always stands by her side without making her feel like she’s asking for too much.

Rizvi further acknowledged Hadi’s ability to handle her intense personality and quirks with ease, as though it were a simple task. She expressed her gratitude for his understanding and acceptance, noting how he allows her the freedom to be herself and respects her occasional need for solitude, all while warmly welcoming her back into his life.

“Why Abdul Hadi?” questioned Rizvi in her post. “Because he is the only one who always shows up for me, never makes me feel that I am too much when in fact I am, endures my intensity and neurosis but makes it look like a walk in the park, lets me go when I need to and takes me in like I never left.”

The actress also emphasized the importance of trust and honesty in their relationship, stating that she never has to lie to him. Yasra Rizvi shared that this level of authenticity is invaluable for someone like her, allowing her to fully embrace and express her true self. She playfully described herself as an “acquired taste” that may not be easy for everyone to appreciate, yet Hadi consistently chooses to be with her, year after year.

“I don’t have to lie to him ever, and you guys have no idea what that means for someone like me; to be able to be me, all of me because I am, to put it nicely, acquired taste, and not so easy to acquire yet he still chooses to live with me year after year,” said the star.

Rizvi further described Hadi as her friend, parent, partner, confidant, enabler, facilitator, and biggest cheerleader. She emphasized that he embodies the concept of home for her and will forever hold that special place in her heart. The heartfelt note concluded with a heart emoji, symbolizing the love and affection Rizvi continues to feel for her husband. “He is home and always will be!” concluded the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

Known for her exceptional talent, captivating writing skills, and acclaimed performances in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Yasra Rizvi continues to charm audiences with her on-screen presence. However, it is her genuine and heartfelt words off-screen that reveal the depth of her love and appreciation for those closest to her in life.

