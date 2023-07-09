Yasra Rizvi Opens Up About the Secret Behind Her Marriage

Yasra Rizvi excels as an actress, poetess, and director, leaving a lasting impression in each role.

Recently, they welcomed a baby boy and have been mutually supportive of each other’s professional endeavors.

Yasra Rizvi shared insights into the key to their prosperous marriage.

Yasra Rizvi, a multi-talented individual, excels as an actress, poetess, and director, leaving a lasting impression in each of her roles. Renowned for her professionalism and dedication, she consistently delivers her best performances. While preferring to maintain her privacy, Yasra occasionally shares personal moments with her fans.

She is happily married to Abdul Hadi, and their wedding gained widespread attention as her husband is ten years her junior, breaking societal stereotypes and showcasing their love to the world.

Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi have been married for a considerable period and have recently welcomed a lovely baby boy. They have been mutually supportive of each other’s professional endeavors, progressing successfully in their life together.

During her appearance on the show, Yasra Rizvi shared insights into the key to their prosperous marriage.

Yasra Rizvi revealed that her husband, Abdul Hadi, is an exceptional man, and marrying him was like hitting the jackpot for her. The key to their successful marriage lies in their friendship and mutual understanding, which has been the genuine secret to their relationship's strength.