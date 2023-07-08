Ye’s Donda Academy opened closes amid unusual practices

Former employees of Donda Academy have sued Ye and the academy.

The school’s former assistant principal, Isaiah Meadows, has filed a lawsuit.

Ye’s attorney has denied the allegations, saying they are untrue.

Donda Academy was established in September 2022 by Ye, then known as Kanye West, but it was apparently shut down the following month amid controversy regarding West’s antisemitic remarks and the dissolution of business alliances.

The school has subsequently resumed activities, so it appears that the closure was just temporary. According to Vanity Fair, former employees have now sued West and the academy, accusing them of a number of wrongdoings.

The school’s former assistant principal, Isaiah Meadows, has filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination, contract breach, and violations of labor, health, and safety laws.

Meadows asserts that during the pandemic, the school’s difficulties with exposed wiring, septic tank concerns, and a shortage of hot water were particularly problematic. West allegedly “does not like glass,” which led to a skylight being left without glass, allowing rainwater to penetrate the classroom, according to one odd report.

Racial discrimination and wrongful termination were asserted in a previous complaint brought by former teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers.

They asserted that Ye had odd tastes, including an aversion to common cleaning supplies and a phobia of stairs. The lawsuit also noted unusual procedures like giving the kids daily sushi meals and forbidding them from using utensils. In addition, it made claims of barred doors and restrictions on outdoor activities.

The accusations have been refuted by Ye’s attorney, who claims they are untrue and ignore the opinions of the academy’s existing faculty, students, and parents. Lawyers for Donda Academy also voiced doubts regarding the legality of Hailey and Byers’ claim.

