YG Entertainment Denies Reports of Lisa Leaving Blackpink

A report released by Munhwa Ilbo on July 12 claimed that there was a high chance that Lisa, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, would be leaving YG Entertainment. However, YG Entertainment has denied these reports, stating that contract renewal discussions with Lisa are still ongoing.

The report by Munhwa Ilbo cited an anonymous source who said that Lisa’s contract with YG Entertainment would expire in August and that there was a high chance that she would not renew it. The source also said that Lisa had been discussing her future with YG Entertainment, but that the two sides had not been able to reach an agreement.

In response to the report, YG Entertainment released a statement saying that “contract renewal discussions with Lisa are still ongoing and nothing has been decided yet.” The statement also said that “YG Entertainment will continue to have in-depth discussions with Lisa and her team in order to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial.”

The reports of Lisa leaving YG Entertainment have come as a surprise to many fans, as she is one of the most popular members of Blackpink. However, it is important to note that the reports are still just that – reports. Nothing has been confirmed yet, and it is possible that Lisa will ultimately decide to renew her contract with YG Entertainment.

