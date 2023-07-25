Yumna Zaidi spending days in Karbala

Yumna Zaidi is a very private person and holds strong religious beliefs.

She has a profound love for visiting Holy places.

Recently, during the Holy month of Muharram, Yumna traveled to Karbala, Iraq, to offer prayers.

Yumna Zaidi is a highly talented Pakistani television actor who has earned immense recognition for her outstanding performances in various popular drama serials. Some of her notable works include Khushi Ek Roag, Meri Dulari, Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli, Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se, Mausam, Guzaarish, Zara Yaad Kar, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, and Pyaar Ke Sadqe. With the massive success of the hit serial Tere Bin, Yumna’s fame has soared, making her a sought-after actor for directors and TV channels alike.

Despite her fame, Yumna Zaidi is a very private person and holds strong religious beliefs. She has a profound love for visiting Holy places. Not long ago, she went to perform Umrah with her mother, but she chose not to share any pictures of the trip. Recently, during the Holy month of Muharram, Yumna traveled to Karbala, Iraq, to offer prayers. She is spending the initial days of Muharram in Karbala, accompanied by her mother. Some glimpses of her journey were shared by a social media influencer who is also in Iraq with Yumna Zaidi, and Yumna’s mother posted a story from their time in Iraq as well.

