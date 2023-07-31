Yumna Zaidi Turns 34: Avoids Celebrations Due To Ashura

Greetings are in order for Yumna Zaidi, one of the Pakistani entertainment industry’s top-notch actresses, who has turned 34. She rose to fame with dramas like “Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se,” “Mausam,” “Jugnoo,” “Guzaarish,” “Zara Yaad Kar,” “Pinjra,” and “Yeh Raha Dil.”

Yumna Zaidi’s recent drama “Tere Bin” opposite Wahaj Ali showcased her as a force to be reckoned with in a male-dominated fraternity. Despite her immense popularity and successful career, the “Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila” actress remains humble and professional, avoiding controversies.

With 7.9 million followers on Instagram, Yumna is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan. Due to Ashura, she refrained from having grand celebrations and instead shared a bunch of wholesome pictures, more like a photo dump. Loyal fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial) Advertisement

One fan of Yumna Zaidi, Raheel Rao, wrote, “Happy birthday to unquestionably one of Pakistan’s most prominent and acclaimed female superstars. Not just an incredible actress, but also an equally incredible human being.” Adding, “Despite her fame and success, she remains extremely humble and down-to-earth, proving that success and humility can go hand in hand.”

Advertisement Happy birthday to unquestionably one of Pakistan’s most prominent and acclaimed female superstars, #YumnaZaidi. Not just an incredible actress, but also an equally incredible human being. Despite her fame and success, she remains extremely humble and down-to-earth, proving that… pic.twitter.com/6n7UJu9ZIL — Raheel Rao (@RaheelARao) July 30, 2023

He continued, “Your talent shines brightly on the stage and screen, and your performances inspire and captivate audiences. Your dedication to your craft is evident in every role you undertake, and your ability to embody diverse characters is simply awe-inspiring. Wishing you a day filled with joy and a year ahead filled with even more success and unforgettable roles!”

Yumna Zaidi’s remarkable acting skills have earned her many accolades, and she is just getting started in dominating the industry. With recent projects like “Raaz-e-Ulfat,” “Dil Na Umeed To Nahi,” “Ishq-e-Laa,” “Sinf-e-Aahan,” “Bakhtawar,” and “Tere Bin,” she effortlessly showcases her versatility in portraying diverse characters.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Yumna Zaidi Explores Spirituality in Najaf, Iraq Yumna Zaidi, the reigning queen of the Pakistani drama industry. She continues...