Zara Larsson speaks out about harassment in the music industry

Zara Larsson faced inappropriate behavior and abuse of power from music industry executives.

Larsson candidly shared her experiences of abuse in the music industry.

Larsson emphasized the challenges faced by young female artists in the industry.

Advertisement

Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop sensation who gained fame at a young age of 10, recently spoke out about facing inappropriate behavior and abuse of power from music industry executives during her early career.

During an interview with comedian Leigh Francis, which is set to air on his television show, “Shopping With Keith Lemon,” Larsson candidly shared her experiences of abuse in the music industry.

“Being very young I think people abused their power a lot, made really inappropriate suggestions or they touch you funny, or they say stuff where you’re like, ‘Why did you say that?’”

When questioned about the challenges as a young female artist, “Yes, it definitely can be. There have, for sure, been some moments where I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ ”

“Nowadays, I don’t want to work with just guys in the room. At the beginning I was just going along with it.”

“Nowadays, I’m just like, at least have one other girl in the room. I would love to make an album with just girls.”

Advertisement

Larsson began her music journey at the age of 10 and garnered fame by winning the Swedish equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent. At 15, she achieved international acclaim with her first song, which caught the attention of the music industry and led to her signing with the TEN Music Group at just 14.

Following the release of her debut single, “Uncover,” it quickly achieved an impressive six-time Platinum status in Sweden.

Also Read Rihanna’s Baby Bump Steals the Show in RATM T-Shirt Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. The couple was...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.