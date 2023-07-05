Zara Noor Abbas Shares Bushra Ansari’s Comedy Special Details

Coming from a lineage of renowned actors, Zara Noor Abbas, a prominent Pakistani star, carries forward the legacy established by her aunts Bushra Ansari, Neelam Basheer, and Sumbul Shahid. With a successful career and a string of hit projects, the talented actress consistently expresses her admiration for the strong women in her family and the industry.

In a recent Instagram post, Abbas enthusiastically shared details about Bushra Ansari’s latest venture—a one-hour comedy special. The poster featured the iconic Pakistani entertainment industry figure, “Malika-e-Tabassum Bushra Ansari,” as the host. Abbas expressed her excitement, stating, “Tomorrow history will be made, InshAllah. May all the odds be with you, my beautiful khala, and the pride of our family,” while urging her fans to grab their tickets. The show’s first stop is set to be in Karachi.

The stand-up comedy act is being produced by Dawar Mahmood, CEO of Kopykats Productions, with Anwar Maqsood as the host and Bushra Ansari portraying eccentric characters while answering his questions. Ansari, with her extensive experience in live performances spanning four decades, is no stranger to the world of stand-up comedy. She has toured the UK, USA, and Canada, often taking the stage alone and engaging in conversations with the audience. While acknowledging that a stand-up comedy show will bring new challenges, Ansari expressed her confidence in the director’s vision and her dedication to exploring new artistic endeavours.

Ansari also shared insights into the show’s production, mentioning Syed Nini as the content director and revealing that the premiere will take place in Karachi on June 14, followed by shows at the Karachi Arts Council until July 21. The show will then travel to Islamabad for a 20-day run and conclude with another 20 days in Lahore. Multiple shows per day will be scheduled on select dates.

Meanwhile, Zara Noor Abbas is eagerly anticipating her upcoming projects, including the film “Aan” directed by Haseeb Hassan and her current work on the drama series “Jhoom.”