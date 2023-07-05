Zara Noor Abbas Slays in Sheer Lace Top: Photos

Zara Noor Abbas, a stunning and highly talented actress, recently went on a family vacation before Eid and shared some delightful pictures from the trip. Her vacation wardrobe is definitely a style inspiration for those planning their own getaway.

In the photos, Zara looked fabulous in an off-white lace top paired with beige flared pants, radiating charisma and charm. Completing the look, she carried a khaki brown tote bag, wore a pastel-coloured inner, and sported brown sunglasses.

With her tousled wavy hair and subtle makeup, Zara appeared effortlessly fashionable, as if straight out of a fashion magazine. One particular hair flip caught everyone’s attention and added to her allure.

Here are the photos shared by Zara:

Zara Noor Abbas is not just an accomplished actress and model; she has also captivated her fans with her melodious singing voice, adding another talent to her repertoire. She has quickly gained prominence in the industry and continues to win hearts with her performances.

In her notable role as a fierce clan leader in the serial Badshah Begum, Zara impressed viewers with her energetic portrayal. Currently, she is captivating audiences with her exceptional acting alongside actor Haroon Kadwani in the drama serial Jhoom.

