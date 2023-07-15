Zara Noor Abbas’s Hopes: Children Inheriting Asad Siddiqui’s Traits

Zara Noor Abbas, a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has not only made a name for herself but also found love and support in her husband, Asad Siddiqui. Their journey together, both personally and professionally, has been cherished by fans. Zara has been candid about her own struggles, including battling depression and coping with the loss of a child. These challenges have brought Zara and Asad even closer, and their love is adored by many.

Zara Noor Abbas has consistently praised Asad Siddiqui for his love, support, and his calm and composed nature. She has openly expressed her admiration for his approach to life, and she doesn’t hesitate to share her love for Asad with the world.

During her appearance on Mashion, Zara revealed the qualities she wishes her future children would inherit from their father, Asad Siddiqui. She expressed her desire for her kids to inherit Asad’s beautiful and hearty smile, as well as his kind-hearted nature.

Zara’s openness about her admiration for Asad and her hopes for their future children showcases the depth of their bond. Fans continue to appreciate their love story and eagerly await more updates on their journey together.

