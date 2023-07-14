Zara Tindall more at ease with hubby than Kate is with William

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have a noticeable display of affection in public, in contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

Stanton praised the royal couple for their tactile behavior, noting that they appear to be more physically demonstrative than the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The expert suggested that the difference in behavior could be attributed to the couple’s position within the Royal Family. As senior members, Zara and Mike are not in line for the top job, which potentially reduces the pressure to adhere to strict protocols. Consequently, they are often seen kissing and hugging in public.

Stanton highlighted that the couple’s affectionate behavior was evident during their recent appearance at Wimbledon. In one photo, Zara and Mike were seen walking with their arms interlocked, which he described as a natural and comfortable stance for them.

According to Stanton, Zara and Mike have no reservations about displaying their affection for each other and exude a sense of comfort and confidence in their own skin.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles Competitiveness: A Legacy of Tension and Turmoil King Charles was criticized for displaying internal competitiveness to the US president....