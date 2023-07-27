Zareen Khan Opens Up About Comparisons with Katrina Kaif

Actress Zareen Khan, known for her roles in films like “Veer,” “Ready,” and “Housefull 2,” recently opened up about her experiences in the film industry during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. Zareen made her debut alongside Salman Khan in “Veer,” and later did an item number with him in “Ready.” Reflecting on working with Salman, she admitted feeling “intimidated” by the experience.

Moreover, Zareen discussed the constant comparisons with actress Katrina Kaif at the beginning of her career. While she initially felt flattered by the comparisons, she revealed that it backfired as people in the industry didn’t give her a chance to showcase her individuality.

Being an outsider, Zareen shared that making her way into the film industry was quite challenging. She expressed her discontent with Bollywood’s preference for friendships over talent, highlighting that she didn’t have many industry connections and didn’t indulge in small talk.

Take a look at Zareen Khan’s answer below:

Zareen was last seen in “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele” in 2021 and had ventured into Telugu films with “Chanakya.” She also enjoys popularity on YouTube for her fitness and lifestyle videos.

Also Read Zareen Khan announced her comeback and discuss reason for gap Zareen Khan has been out of work and her fitness routine for...

