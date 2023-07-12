Zayn Malik says One Direction ‘became tired of each other’

In his first interview in six years, the 30-year-old singer discussed his decision to leave the popular boy band, One Direction, in 2015.

Zayn Malik claimed that there were “politics” and issues within the group that eventually led to their breakup a few months later. The band also included Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, who were all around 29 years old at the time. Zayn left the band to live a more ordinary life.

On an episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, he said: “I think we just got thrown into the deep end and we kind of just have to swim, and I feel like we did a good job in terms of like, you know, the keeping it together and making the music that we were meant to make.”

Remaining cryptic, he continued: “There was a lot of … look I don’t want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on, so people were doing certain things, so people didn’t want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening.”

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer insists that living in each other’s pockets “every day for five years” didn’t help.

He went on: “And then there was obviously underlying issues, like within our friendships too. We’ve been together every day for five years and we’ve got sick of each other for being completely honest. So we were close.”