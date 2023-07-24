Zeba Bakhtiar gives tips for Early Diabetics

Zeba Bakhtiar is known for her grace and impressive performances.

Zeba Bakhtiar is a highly respected and talented actress in Pakistan, known for her grace and impressive performances in numerous successful projects. She has earned the admiration of the audience with her skills and has become an inspiration for women across the country due to her hard work, resilience, and dedication.

In a recent interview with Aamna Haider Isani, Zeba shared a surprising revelation that she was diagnosed with diabetes when she was just 25 years old. It was unexpected because the disease didn’t run in her family; she got it due to the side effects of certain medications that affected her pancreas. Since then, she has been taking extra care of her health, incorporating yoga and gym sessions into her routine to stay fit.

Remarkably, at the age of 60, Zeba is determined to achieve a six-pack physique, proving that age is not a barrier to fitness goals. She encourages other women to prioritize self-care and take charge of their well-being.

Zeba also offered valuable tips for those who have been diagnosed with diabetes at a young age. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and being mindful of what they consume. While taking prescribed medicines is essential, Zeba stressed that focusing on a balanced diet and adopting a healthy lifestyle should be the top priority.

