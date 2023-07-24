Zeba Bakhtiar talks about her Divorce and Custody Battle

Zeba is the mother of Azaan Sami Khan, who has become one of the industry’s best singers.

Zeba Bakhtiar is an incredibly talented and renowned artist known for her remarkable contributions to various projects throughout her career. She is admired not only for her work but also for her wonderful personality. Additionally, she is the mother of Azaan Sami Khan, who has become one of the industry’s best singers.

Zeba’s life has had its share of challenges, but she has always managed to maintain her composure, serving as an inspiration to women in society. In a recent interview with entertainment and fashion journalist Aamna Haider Isani, Zeba shared some lesser-known aspects of her life.

One surprising revelation was that Adnan Sami Khan was not her first husband. Zeba got married at the young age of 19, but unfortunately, her first marriage ended within a year. Later in her career, she met and married Adnan.

Zeba also talked about the difficult custody battle she endured for 18 months to regain custody of her son, Azaan. Throughout this challenging period, she remained positive and made sure that Azaan didn’t suffer from any negativity. Zeba expressed her respect and care for Azaan’s father, despite their differences, and emphasized the importance of not poisoning a child’s mind with bitterness.

People admired Zeba’s motivational outlook on life, as well as the positive and insightful questions posed by Aamna Haider Isani during the interview.

