Zeenat Aman and Rekha’s Vintage Photo Sets Social Media Abuzz

Zeenat Aman shared a throwback photo with Rekha on Instagram.

The photo was taken during the mahurat of their 1980 film “Ram Balram”.

Zeenat Aman and Rekha have a close friendship.

Renowned actress Zeenat Aman has been in the spotlight for fearlessly confronting the untrue narratives and hurtful remarks that she has faced during her remarkable 50-year journey in the industry. Since joining Instagram earlier this year, she has been open and sincere, sharing personal anecdotes from her life.

Recently, she pleasantly surprised her followers by posting a heartwarming reminiscence featuring the iconic actress Rekha.

On Wednesday, July 18, Zeenat Aman delighted her Instagram followers by posting a captivating black and white photograph showcasing her alongside Rekha.

The timeless picture depicts the two legendary actresses linking arms, radiating elegance and charm. Rekha exudes her signature grace, adorned in a beautiful saree and a sleek bun, while Zeenat Aman complements the scene in a stylish dress accentuated by a black belt. The snapshot preserves a cherished moment shared between these iconic stars.

Zeenat Aman delighted her fans by sharing a precious throwback picture featuring her close friend, Rekha. Alongside the photo, Zeenat fondly reminisced about their enduring friendship, offering heartwarming details about their special bond.

She wrote, “Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that?”

Actress Zeenat Aman, known for her role in the movie Qurbani, recently shared a throwback picture with Rekha. However, she expressed her memory lapse about the location of the photo and reached out to her fans for their assistance in identifying the place.

Zeenat Aman’s plea for assistance prompted an overwhelming response from her devoted fans, who swiftly flooded the comments section with their insights. Numerous enthusiasts were keen to highlight that the featured picture seemed to have been captured during the mahurat (inaugural ceremony) of their 1980 film “Ram Balram.” One fan comment, “It’s the muhurat of ‘Ram Balram,’ where you had Dharam ji by your side and Amit ji on Rekha ji’s side.” The touching bond shared between the two actresses warmed the hearts of numerous fans. One comment expressed, “Underrated, indeed, friendships that take up where they left off. Two unstoppable, indomitable women in one frame! Thank you for this one!”

The throwback photo evoked fond memories and admiration for the strong bond shared between these iconic stars.

Zeenat Aman’s last appearance on the big screen was in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film “Panipat” in 2019. Now, she is preparing for her debut in the world of OTT with the upcoming web series titled “Showstopper.”

