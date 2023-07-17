Zeenat Aman shares her stance against gossip and false information, Kajol reacts

Zeenat Aman has faced public scrutiny and judgment throughout her career.

She has been subjected to false information and hurtful remarks.

She is working on her web series debut, “Showstopper.”

Zeenat Aman, an accomplished actress with a career spanning over five decades, joined Instagram earlier this year driven by her love for writing. Since then, she has actively used the platform to express herself, offering glimpses into her personal and professional life to her fans. In her most recent Instagram post, the veteran actress opened up about the challenges she has faced throughout her illustrious career, highlighting the prevalence of false information and hurtful remarks directed towards her.

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram on Monday, July 17, to shed light on society’s biased perspective towards celebrities. With a career spanning 50 years, she candidly discussed the scrutiny and judgment she has encountered throughout her journey.

She wrote, “Public perception is a funny thing. When you are famous, complete strangers imagine that they have an intimate knowledge of your character and life story. Many also feel entitled to the sort of gossip and judgment that would elicit their own moral outrage were the tables turned.”

The actress from “Don” clarified that she doesn’t pay much heed to such statements. Nonetheless, she emphasized that she will not hesitate to confront individuals who spread false information.

She said, “In my 50 years in Hindi cinema, I have read and heard enough falsehoods and cruel statements about myself to fill a book. I have no inclination to list and counter each one of these because they simply do not merit so much of my attention. Now I know the usual response to such an assertion is – well, if you choose to be in the public eye, then deal with the gossip. To which my reply is – yes, I have and will continue to deal with it. But I will also not hesitate to say that spreading loose gossip and false information says much more about the speaker than the one who is spoken about!”

Zeenat Aman delighted her fans by sharing a photo of herself standing in her beautiful garden. Dressed in an elegant white ensemble and stylish sunglasses, she exuded radiance. Furthermore, she expressed gratitude towards her fans for their warm and thoughtful messages.

Zeenat Aman received immense support and praise from her fans and followers in the comments section of her post. They expressed their admiration for her strength and outspoken nature. Notably, Bollywood actress Kajol, known for her role in the movie “The Trial,” took notice of the post and commented with a single word, “Facts!”, showing her agreement with Zeenat Aman’s sentiments.

After her appearance in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama “Panipat” in 2019, Zeenat Aman is now poised to enter the world of streaming platforms with her debut in the web series “Showstopper.” The series is directed by Manish Harishankar.

