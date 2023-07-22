Zendaya’s Challengers release delayed to 2024

Challengers has been delayed from its original release date of September 15, 2023 to April 26, 2024.

has been delayed from its original release date of September 15, 2023 to April 26, 2024. The delay is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike, which has prevented the film from being promoted.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Advertisement

Zendaya’s upcoming film, Challengers, has been delayed from its original release date of September 15, 2023 to April 26, 2024. The delay is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike, which has prevented the film from being promoted.

Challengers is a sports drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. The film follows a former tennis star who becomes the coach of her ex-boyfriend, who is now a rising star.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, but it was pulled from the lineup due to the strike.

The delay of Challengers is a disappointment for fans of Zendaya and Guadagnino, but it is understandable given the circumstances. The strike has had a major impact on the film industry, and it is likely that more delays will be announced in the coming months.

Also Read Invincible Season 2: Teaser reveals long-awaited release date on Amazon The second season of Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on...