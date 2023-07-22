Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zendaya’s Challengers release delayed to 2024

Zendaya’s Challengers release delayed to 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Zendaya’s Challengers release delayed to 2024

Zendaya’s Challengers release delayed to 2024

Advertisement
  • Challengers has been delayed from its original release date of September 15, 2023 to April 26, 2024.
  • The delay is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike, which has prevented the film from being promoted.
  • The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
Advertisement

Zendaya’s upcoming film, Challengers, has been delayed from its original release date of September 15, 2023 to April 26, 2024. The delay is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike, which has prevented the film from being promoted.

Challengers is a sports drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. The film follows a former tennis star who becomes the coach of her ex-boyfriend, who is now a rising star.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, but it was pulled from the lineup due to the strike.

The delay of Challengers is a disappointment for fans of Zendaya and Guadagnino, but it is understandable given the circumstances. The strike has had a major impact on the film industry, and it is likely that more delays will be announced in the coming months.

Also Read

Invincible Season 2: Teaser reveals long-awaited release date on Amazon
Invincible Season 2: Teaser reveals long-awaited release date on Amazon

The second season of Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story