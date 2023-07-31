Zinda Banda Song: Shah Rukh Khan Teases with First Look

SRK’s upcoming movie “Jawan” has been generating tremendous excitement among fans ever since the first look was released.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” has been generating tremendous excitement among fans ever since the first look was released. The prevue of the film set the internet ablaze and trended on social media for days, leaving fans stunned by Shah Rukh Khan’s never-seen-before avatar and exhilarating action sequences. Hilarious memes created by netizens only added to the buzz.

Now, the long-awaited moment has arrived. On Monday, July 31, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to announce that the first song from “Jawan” would be released today. The track, titled “Zinda Banda” in Hindi, “Vandha Edam” in Tamil, and “Dhumme Dhulipelaa” in Telugu, will be released at 12:50 pm. The poster shared by Shah Rukh shows him in a stylish pose, dressed in a black shirt and sunglasses, with the tagline “PREPARE FOR THE SOUND OF JAWAN.”

The song promises to be a visual spectacle with high-octane action sequences, and it has been made on a grand scale with a whopping budget of 15 crore. The music director Anirudh composed and rendered this foot-tapping number, while choreographer Shobi envisioned the dance sequences involving over 1,000 dancers from different cities. The song was shot over five days in Chennai and features dancers flown in from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Madurai, and Mumbai.

Following the song’s release, the team of “Jawan” is gearing up for grand-level promotions.

Directed by ace filmmaker Atlee, “Jawan” marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the director. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. “Jawan” is set to hit theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

With the release of “Zinda Banda,” fans can now catch a glimpse of what awaits them in this highly anticipated action-packed entertainer.

