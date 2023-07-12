Jonah Hill is accused of being controlling and emotionally abusive.

Sarah Brady posted screenshots of their private conversations to support her claims.

She accused Jonah Hill of harassing her when she was 16 and he was 24.

Jonah Hill, the actor from Wolf of Wall Street, is in trouble for being controlling. His ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, posted screenshots of their private conversations, where he asked her to delete photos from Instagram and respect his boundaries. People are calling him emotionally abusive. Alexa Nikolas, an actress, also accused him of harassing her.

Alexa Nikolas, who was a child actor on the show Zoey 101, said on Twitter that Jonah Hill harassed her when she was 16 years old and he was 24 years old.

Alexa Nikolas said on Twitter that she and her friend went to a party at Justin Lang’s house. Lang’s roommate at the time allegedly assaulted Nikolas’ friend, who was a minor.

🧵After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

Nikolas wrote, “Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol.”

She continues, “#jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car ‘right outside’. Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat.”

The former Zoey101 actor further wrote, “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat.”

She added, “I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. I was 16 and #JonahHill was 24? Not okay.” In the thread, the actress exposed that “this type of predatory behavior was hyper-normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now.”

