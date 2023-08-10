10 Upcoming Bollywood Movies to Spark Your Excitement!

The latter half of 2023 holds a slew of eagerly awaited Bollywood releases.

Even though more than half of 2023 has passed, there’s still a lot to look forward to in terms of movies and television for the rest of the year. Bollywood, India’s vibrant film industry based in Mumbai, has an exciting lineup of highly anticipated movies set to release in the latter half of the year. Known for its diverse range of films, from grand musicals to gripping action-packed thrillers, Bollywood continues to captivate audiences.

The upcoming movie season is gearing up to be a robust one for Bollywood enthusiasts. The forthcoming list showcases the most eagerly awaited and intriguing films from the Indian film industry, slated for release between August and December 2023.

While each film boasts its own distinctiveness, all ten are bound to showcase Bollywood’s signature stars, allure, and rich cultural essence. From musical extravaganzas to historical narratives, sequels, and poignant dramas, these upcoming Bollywood releases offer a delightful array of choices for your next cinematic indulgence.

Akelli

One such upcoming film is “Akelli,” a thriller set to hit screens soon. Starring Bharuccha as Jyoti, an ordinary Indian girl caught in a combat zone, the movie marks director Pranay Meshram’s debut and draws inspiration from a true story. With its release scheduled for August 18, “Akelli” aims to shed light on the plight of individuals lured into perilous situations while seeking employment abroad.

Dream Girl 2

In August, the sequel “Dream Girl 2” continues the comedic tale of Karam Singh, masterfully portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, as he employs his voice acting talent to impersonate the charming Pooja. This lighthearted and amusing narrative is set to premiere on August 25, promising a dose of laughter.

Jawan

As autumn arrives, “Jawan,” translating to “Soldier,” brings an action-packed thriller to the forefront. Notably, this film holds significance as the maiden Hindi Bollywood venture of renowned director Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role in this tale of safeguarding society’s promises, making its debut on September 7 a much-awaited event.

Luv You Shankar

September also introduces “Luv You Shankar,” an animated Bollywood offering. Despite limited information available, the involvement of esteemed figures such as director Rajiv S. Ruia and notable actors Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Elakshi A. Gupta heightens anticipation for its September 22 premiere.

Animal

Looking towards December, “Animal” emerges as a highly anticipated crime drama starring Ranbir Kapoor. Delving into the complexities of a father-son relationship amid a violent criminal underworld, the film’s shift from August to December release only elevates expectations for its intriguing narrative.

Tiger 3

Continuing the trend of sequels, “Tiger 3” marks the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan reprises his role as RAW agent Karam Singh, promising an exhilarating espionage adventure. This high-budget endeavor is set to hit screens on November 10, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali.

Sam Bahadur

“Sam Bahadur” takes a distinct turn as a war biopic depicting the life of Indian Army’s revered Sam Manekshaw during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of this decorated army officer, directed by Meghna Gulzar, adds a touch of grandeur to its December 1 premiere.

The Archies

Bringing Archie Comics to life, “The Archies” offers a musical and comedic escapade set in the 1960s. Under the direction of Zoya Akhtar, this nostalgic journey of adolescence and first love is set to premiere on November 24, also making its mark on Netflix.

Dunki

“Dunki,” a compelling crime drama, addresses the topic of illegal migration from India to North America. Rajkumar Kirani directs Shah Rukh Khan in a prominent role, delivering another noteworthy performance following “Jawan.” Its release on December 22 is highly anticipated.

Yodha

Concluding the year, “Yodha” plunges viewers into a gripping thriller centered around a soldier’s courageous response to a hijacked flight. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and directed by Sagar Ambre, the film promises intense drama upon its December 15 premiere, concluding the year with a high-stakes cinematic experience.

