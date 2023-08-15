15 Years of ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’: Minissha Lamba Shares Her Film Experience

Celebrating 15 years since the release of “Bachna Ae Haseeno,” Minissha Lamba takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her time working on the film and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie holds a special place in Minissha Lamba’s heart as she describes it as a pivotal moment in her career.

Lamba, who portrayed the character Mahi in the film, recollects her involvement in the Siddharth Anand-directed project when she received the offer. However, she unveils an intriguing detail – she only received her portion of the script. She discloses, “I was unaware of the other characters’ storylines. I broadly knew what the story was, but I only received my script. So, the details, individual scenes, songs, and everything else, I saw for the first time on screen when in the show kept for the cast and crew. The story was unfolding just like the audience for me.” As one of the three women that Ranbir Kapoor’s character falls in love with in the film, Lamba’s on-screen rapport with Kapoor is described as “seamless and effortless.” Reflecting on their dynamic, she reveals, “When we were shooting, Ranbir was very shy and kept to himself at that point. We didn’t interact that much, but the moment the camera turned on, there was a different kind of ease and chemistry. In fact, we required minimal takes, and our shots would be done in maximum third take.”

The film, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu, was extensively shot in various locations including Switzerland, Mumbai, and Sydney. Lamba’s character journey unfolds in Switzerland and later shifts to Amritsar. Among the numerous memories from filming, Lamba emphasizes the significance of the scenes shot in Switzerland.

Minissha Lamba reflects, “Showing Mahi as a young girl, going on a holiday, that too abroad, finding the love of her life… it was all how it exactly happens in movies. It was so much fun, especially the adventures that made us experience new thrills like riding a roller coaster on a glacier and playfully indulging in stealing chocolates from a store in a carefree manner for the scene.”

The character development posed a challenge for Lamba, as her role transitioned from a carefree young girl in the first half to a married woman and mother of two in the latter part. She admits, “More than the young Mahi, the other part of being in a marriage where there was no heart and affection, was difficult to play because I had nothing to draw on. Yet, there had to be a distinct difference between the girl she was and the woman she became.” It’s worth noting that Lamba made her digital debut earlier this year with the short film “Badtameez Dil.”

