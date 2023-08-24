24-hour “rave” photo of Kate Middleton circulates online

Kate Middleton attended a 24-hour rave without the presence of Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex, defying the advice of friends Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage, opted to attend the party and indulged in a few cocktails throughout the night.

According to a source, Kate participated in the Houghton Festival after a suggestion from one of the guests. Despite initial hesitation, she eventually decided to attend with a substantial security detail following deliberations with her protection officers.

Notably, Prince William was absent from the event.

In the midst of this, a newly surfaced photograph of Kate from the night has been circulating online. The snapshot captures the mother-of-three holding a cocktail glass while dressed in a black off-shoulder jumpsuit.

The insider further divulged, “She was in a cheerful mood, ordering spicy margaritas, savoring affogato (an Italian coffee-based dessert), and engaging in friendly conversations with fellow members of her party.”

The source shared that Kate and her companions brought along a large bottle of AIX rosé, generously tipping the festival restaurant staff with £700.

This instance offers a glimpse into Kate’s more relaxed and sociable side, away from her royal responsibilities.

