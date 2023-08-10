Barbie banned in Kuwait and Lebanon for promoting gender fluidity

Kuwait and Lebanon have moved to ban the upcoming film “Barbie”.

The films’ respective governments have cited the film’s themes on gender and sexuality.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Information said that the film “promotes ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order.” The ministry did not elaborate on what specific scenes or dialogue in the film led to the ban.

In Lebanon, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada said that the film “contradicts values of faith and morality” and “promotes homosexuality and sexual transformation.” He also said that the film “diminishes the importance of the family unit.”

The bans in Kuwait and Lebanon are the latest in a series of censorship cases involving films that have been deemed to be too progressive or controversial for release in the Middle East.

In recent years, films such as “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Danish Girl” have been banned in the region due to their gay content.

The ban on “Barbie” is likely to be met with criticism from some quarters, who argue that it is a form of censorship and that it restricts freedom of expression.

However, the governments of Kuwait and Lebanon have defended the ban, saying that it is necessary to protect their societies from harmful content.

It is unclear how the ban on “Barbie” will affect its release in other countries in the Middle East. Some countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, have a more liberal attitude towards censorship than Kuwait and Lebanon.

Morever, it is possible that other countries in the region may follow suit and ban the film as well.

The ban on “Barbie” is a reminder of the challenges that filmmakers face when trying to produce films that are both commercially successful and culturally sensitive in the Middle East. It is also a reminder of the power that governments in the region have to restrict freedom of expression.

