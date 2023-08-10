Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Barbie banned in Kuwait and Lebanon for promoting gender fluidity

Barbie banned in Kuwait and Lebanon for promoting gender fluidity

Articles
Advertisement
Barbie banned in Kuwait and Lebanon for promoting gender fluidity

Barbie banned in Kuwait and Lebanon for promoting gender fluidity

Advertisement
  • Kuwait and Lebanon have moved to ban the upcoming film “Barbie”.
  • The films’ respective governments have cited the film’s themes on gender and sexuality.

Kuwait and Lebanon have moved to ban the upcoming film “Barbie” ahead of its release in the Middle East. The films’ respective governments have cited the film’s themes on gender and sexuality as the reason for the ban.

Advertisement

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Information said that the film “promotes ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order.” The ministry did not elaborate on what specific scenes or dialogue in the film led to the ban.

In Lebanon, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada said that the film “contradicts values of faith and morality” and “promotes homosexuality and sexual transformation.” He also said that the film “diminishes the importance of the family unit.”

The bans in Kuwait and Lebanon are the latest in a series of censorship cases involving films that have been deemed to be too progressive or controversial for release in the Middle East.

In recent years, films such as “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Danish Girl” have been banned in the region due to their gay content.

The ban on “Barbie” is likely to be met with criticism from some quarters, who argue that it is a form of censorship and that it restricts freedom of expression.

However, the governments of Kuwait and Lebanon have defended the ban, saying that it is necessary to protect their societies from harmful content.

Advertisement

It is unclear how the ban on “Barbie” will affect its release in other countries in the Middle East. Some countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, have a more liberal attitude towards censorship than Kuwait and Lebanon.

Morever, it is possible that other countries in the region may follow suit and ban the film as well.

The ban on “Barbie” is a reminder of the challenges that filmmakers face when trying to produce films that are both commercially successful and culturally sensitive in the Middle East. It is also a reminder of the power that governments in the region have to restrict freedom of expression.

Also Read

Taylor Swift is set to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October
Taylor Swift is set to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October

Taylor Swift is set to drop '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' in October. She...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story