A-List Celebs Unite To Honor Robert De Niro On His Birthday

Hollywood’s prominent figures have congregated to commemorate another year in the life of Robert De Niro.

The renowned Casino actor reached the milestone of 80 years on Thursday, and an assemblage of his close-knit family and esteemed friends gathered in New York to partake in a festive dinner. Among the attendees was Tiffany Chen, De Niro’s girlfriend, who shared in the festivities on his special day. Paul McCartney and his spouse Nancy Shevell were captured entering De Niro’s restaurant for a night out. Celebrated film director Francis Ford Coppola was also present to extend his birthday wishes to the revered figure of The Godfather fame.

Reports suggest that the birthday dinner boasted a remarkable lineup, including George Lucas, the visionary behind the Star Wars franchise, Christopher Walken, renowned for his role in Pulp Fiction, and civil rights advocate Al Sharpton.

The star-studded guest list further included former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who arrived in a vintage red BMW that he personally parked. Chazz Palminteri, De Niro’s co-star from A Bronx Tale, was also among the attendees.

Martin Scorsese, a frequent creative collaborator with Robert De Niro, graced the occasion, taking time to sign autographs as he entered and exited the restaurant.

David Blaine made an entrance on a motorcycle, sporting sunglasses. Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski were also seen among the guests.

Earlier in the day, De Niro’s daughter, Drena De Niro, celebrated her father’s birthday with an affectionate social media tribute.

“Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight!” captioned Drena, accompanied by a repost of a black-and-white portrait that Debi Mazar had shared on Instagram to honor the occasion.

