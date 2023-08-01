Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Khan Spotted at RRKPK Screening

Faisal Khan was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a movie theater in Mumbai.

He was seen watching Karan Johar’s latest film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

He was dressed in a dark violet hoodie and gray joggers.

Advertisement

Faisal Khan, the brother of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who has been away from the glamorous world of showbiz for an extended period, was recently spotted by Bollywood photographers outside a movie theater in Mumbai.

Faisal is most known for his role in the 2000 romantic drama “Mela,” where he shared the screen with his brother Aamir and Twinkle Khanna. The actor was seen outside a popular cinema theater in Juhu, reportedly there to watch Karan Johar’s latest film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The video of Faisal Khan’s rare appearance has quickly become viral on social media.

Faisal Khan, known for his role in the movie Mela, was spotted at a Juhu movie theater watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He wore a dark violet hoodie and gray joggers, happily smiling and posing for pictures with the paparazzi.

When one of the paparazzi informed Faisal, “Bahut time baad mile, Sir, (You have come after a long time)”, reacting to the pap, Faisal nodded in agreement, flashing a smile, and replied, “Haan bahut time baad (Yes, after a long time).” When questioned by another photographer about the movie he was going to watch, Faisal replied, “Rocky Aur Rani (Ki Prem Kahaani).”

Faisal’s charming and cheerful interaction with the shutterbugs stationed outside the theater has become a viral sensation on social media. The video capturing the moment has been widely shared on Instagram by a popular Bollywood paparazzo.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens expressed delight at Faisal’s long-awaited appearance, evident through the flood of red hearts and smiley emojis in the comments section. Many fans were particularly impressed by Faisal’s youthful appearance. In response to his video, one fan shared their admiration, “Khan brothers are not getting old at all”. “Always smiling (clap emoji)”, commented another one. “Wow,” one user wrote.

Faisal Khan is renowned for his role in the film Mela, where he co-starred with his brother Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. He initiated his acting journey as a child actor in the 1969 movie Pyar Ka Mausam, portraying the younger version of Shashi Kapoor’s character. Faisal also had a small uncredited role in Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Additionally, he appeared in Aamir’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar without receiving credit for his role.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday Shine in Dream Girl 2 Trailer with Funny Twists Dream Girl 2 is a comedy film directed by Raaj Shaandilya. It...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.