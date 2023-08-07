Aamir Khan’s Daughter Reacts to Sanya Malhotra’s Vibrant Dance in ‘Zinda Banda’

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film sparks eager anticipation, a month before its release.

“Zinda Banda” track from the movie’s soundtrack becomes a social media sensation, inspiring dance recreations.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan praises Sanya’s dancing skills.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie, Jawan, is just a month away, igniting fervent anticipation among fans. Following the launch of the Zinda Banda track from Atlee’s directorial, numerous individuals took to social media to replicate the dance routines. Actress Sanya Malhotra, a member of the Jawan cast, was among those who joined in the dance recreations.

The “Zinda Banda” song from Jawan is creating a sensation ahead of the film’s premiere, igniting a fiery response on social media. Numerous individuals are showcasing their creativity by replicating the dance routines in captivating videos.

Among them is actress Sanya Malhotra, who is also part of Jawan’s star cast. Malhotra took to her Instagram account to share a video where she is gracefully dancing to “Zinda Banda.” Dressed in an elegant white top paired with blue jeans, she flawlessly executes the song’s choreography. In the accompanying caption, the actress wrote, “Zinda ho toh Dance karo (heart-eyed emoji).”

Following the video upload, admirers expressed their affection through comments, with Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, also leaving her thoughts on the video. She wrote, “Look at those biceps!!” and “And the other muscle wala lines on your arms. I don’t know what they’re called but Woohoooo!!”

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan, set to star in a prominent role in Jawan, posted the song “Zinda Banda,” accompanied by a caption penned by the Pathaan actor, “When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!”

Jawan, a movie helmed by Atlee, will star Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ridhi Dogra. Notably, Deepika Padukone, who recently shared the screen with SRK in Pathaan, will make a cameo appearance in a specific scene. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 7.

