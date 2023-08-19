Abhishek Bachchan Acknowledges Amitabh Bachchan as His Idol

Abhishek Bachchan is receiving praise for his acting in Ghoomer.

He was emotional when his father Amitabh Bachchan called him his heir.

He considers his father his hero and role model.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan is receiving exceptional praise for his splendid acting in “Ghoomer.” He also openly shared his sentiments regarding his father Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, in which Amitabh referred to Abhishek as his ‘uttaradhikari’ (heir).

During a recent media interaction, Abhishek Bachchan discussed his sentiments regarding a past tweet from his father and iconic figure, Amitabh Bachchan. In the tweet, the Bollywood legend referred to his son as the ‘uttaradhikari’ (heir). Abhishek expressed that his father is not just an exceptional actor but also his role model and hero. The actor mentioned that he was taken aback by his father’s words and experienced a deep emotional response.

He said, “Apart from being my father, he’s my hero, he’s my idol. And to get words of praise from your idol is unbelievable. You become numb. I think I was shooting when he wrote this.”

During the interview, when questioned about why he referred to his recent release “Ghoomer” as a ‘personal film’, Abhishek Bachchan responded by saying, “Well, I think that there are a lot of themes in the film that every individual associates with personally. There could be that one dream that you couldn’t fulfil, one goal you couldn’t achieve, maybe because sometimes you’re not good enough or you didn’t work hard enough or it just went out of your hands. Everybody has seen this kind of disappointment. I think that emotion is going to connect with every audience member.”

As Agastya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew, is on the brink of entering the acting arena with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies,” he was questioned about the advice he might offer. In response, the actor mentioned that the present generation is notably self-assured and equipped.

Additionally, Junior Bachchan disclosed that Agastya often provides him with advice on various matters, which he appreciates. Concluding his statement, Abhishek expressed his deep sense of pride for his nephew.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan’s recent movie “Ghoomer” has been released in theaters. The film, categorized as a sports drama, includes esteemed actress Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan in its cast.

Also Read Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Climbs to Third Highest Grossing Kollywood Film Worldwide "Jailer" has become the third highest-grossing movie in Kollywood history. The film...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.