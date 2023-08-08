Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s Vibrant Dance in “Ghoomer” Title Track Release

The title song for the upcoming movie Ghoomer was released today.

The song features vocals by Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 18th.

Renowned filmmaker R Balki is gearing up for his upcoming movie release titled “Ghoomer.” The film has created a buzz online due to its unique storyline, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in a fresh role. He will portray a cricket coach who motivates a talented cricketer that overcame the loss of her right arm.

Joining this inspirational sports drama is Saiyami Kher, who plays the role of the cricketer. The most recent update is the release of the title song for “Ghoomer,” which happened today.

Abhishek Bachchan utilized his official Instagram account to post the Ghoomer title track. Alongside sharing the track on social media, the actor composed in his caption, “Ghoom ghoom ghoom, ghoomer ghoomein. Ghoomer title song out now. Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August.”

In the video, Jr Bachchan’s character is depicted standing in a nighttime stadium, seemingly under the influence of alcohol. He hears the collective chant of ‘Ghoomer’ and scans the surroundings. The scene transitions to show Saiyami Kher’s character engaged in intense practice. As her team enters the stadium for their match, Abhishek Bachchan’s character is portrayed joyfully twirling around throughout the entire video. Saiyami plays the role of a cricketer who has lost her right arm and employs innovative methods to enhance her left arm’s strength.

Sibling Shweta Bachchan assumed the role of a supporter for her brother and penned, “Sublime. Love you.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also expressed her appreciation with a couple of red heart emojis in the comments section. Navya Naveli Nanda also left a comment, “Love you.”

Actor Kunal Kapoor responded with a pair of red heart emojis, while fans eagerly shared their enthusiasm for Abhishek Bachchan’s role in the film and the song. One fan wrote, “It going to be game changer….forever AB fan. congratulations.” Another one commented, “Great video! looking forward to it.” Others drew comparisons between his performance and his previous successful roles, commenting that, “What an acting boss… Remembered refugee guru raavan.”

“Ghoomer” marks the movie’s debut track release. The song features vocals by Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 18th.

