Abhishek Bachchan Comments on Box Office Clash of OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Jailer

Ghoomer is a film about a cricket coach and a paraplegic cricket player.

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi star in the film.

The film is directed by R Balki and will be released on August 18, 2023.

Gearing up for a theatrical debut on August 18, 2023, is the film “Ghoomer,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in lead roles, under the direction of R Balki. Abhishek portrays a cricket coach whose life takes a transformative turn when he meets a paraplegic cricket player played by Saiyami.

Additionally, notable roles are portrayed by Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. This week marks the simultaneous release of three diverse films: “OMG 2” starring Akshay Kumar, “Gadar 2” with Sunny Deol, and “Jailer” featuring Rajnikanth. Despite their distinct genres and audiences, Abhishek Bachchan has expressed his support for all three movies. Here’s his statement.

In a week marked by the theatrical showdown of three eagerly awaited movies, the Bunty Aur Babli star expressed to media his endorsement for all three films—OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Jailer. “I am rooting for all three films OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Jailer and I will be watching the films back to back.”

Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a cameo appearance in Abhishek Bachchan’s forthcoming movie. Having previously collaborated in R Balki’s projects like Paa, Shamitabh, and Cheeni Kum, Abhishek shared that Amitabh Ji is regarded as R Balki’s fortunate charm in their upcoming film, Ghoomer.

He said, “Dad is Balki’s lucky charm and he will never make a film without him. This is our ode to my dad. Unfortunately, we don’t share screen space, but he has a cameo in this.”

Furthermore, the actor from Delhi-6 is content with the film’s theatrical release rather than opting for any OTT platform release.

He expressed, “Every actor, producer, and director believes that Friday will decide the future. Every film is a make or break for you and Ghoomer is the same. I am happy and proud of the film. I am happy that it’s releasing in theaters. Coming into a dark theater with samosa.” He also added, “This film is very personal to me. It’s a film about hope, inspiration, and never say die attitude. I hope we can convey it to the audience.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s recent appearances include roles in Dasvi and Breathe: Into The Shadows. Currently, he is preparing for the upcoming theatrical release of Ghoomer and has projects like SSS7 and an upcoming film by Shoojit Sircar in progress.

