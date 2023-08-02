Abhishek Bachchan Delays Ghoomer Trailer Release as a Tribute to Nitin Desai

Abhishek Bachchan announced that the trailer of his upcoming film “Ghoomer” will be postponed.

The decision was taken as a mark of respect to the late art director Nitin Desai.

Akshay Kumar also postponed the release of the trailer of his film “OMG 2” as a mark of respect.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan made a formal announcement on Wednesday, stating that the trailer of his upcoming film “Ghoomer” will not be released on August 3. The decision was taken in response to the sad news of art director Nitin Desai’s passing. Abhishek cited his decision as a gesture of respect to the late and renowned art director of the film “Lagaan.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s team confirmed the sad news of the recent death and issued a statement on social media. He tweeted, “As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it day after on the 4th of August.”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took the decision to delay the release of the first trailer for his film “OMG 2” as a mark of respect after learning about Nitin Desai’s passing. He expressed deep sadness over the news and chose to postpone the trailer release as a gesture of respect for the late Nitin Desai.

Akshay tweeted, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti.”

Nitin Desai, renowned for designing sets for blockbuster movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, and Lagaan, was discovered deceased at his Mumbai studio. According to Mumbai Police and various reports, it is believed to be a suicide.

R Balki directs the film “Ghoomer,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. The movie portrays an inspirational story of a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer with the support of her coach, portrayed by Abhishek. “Ghoomer” is set to hit theaters on August 18.

Earlier, the creators had unveiled a sneak peek of Ghoomer through a captivating motion poster, which garnered favorable responses on social media. The film has been selected as the opening movie for the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, scheduled for this month.

