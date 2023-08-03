Abhishek Bachchan Delays Trailer for Nitin Desai Tribute

Reports suggest that the 57-year-old hanged himself, leaving the film industry and fans in shock.

His final project as an art director was Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial, Panipat.

Ghoomer, the film in which Abhishek Bachchan stars, promises to showcase the actor in a new avatar as a strict cricket coach.

Advertisement

The nation mourns the sudden demise of renowned art director and producer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who was found dead in his studio at Karjat, Maharashtra on August 2. Reports suggest that the 57-year-old hanged himself, leaving the film industry and fans in shock. In memory of the late director, Abhishek Bachchan and the team of the upcoming movie Ghoomer have announced the postponement of the trailer release.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Abhishek Bachchan shared a new date for the trailer release of Ghoomer, stating, “As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it on the 4th of August.”

Nitin Desai was widely regarded as one of the best art directors in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. His impressive work includes designing the set of Slumdog Millionaire in 2008, as well as collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on masterpieces like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani. Some of his other notable contributions include Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Dostana, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Munnabhai MBBS. His final project as an art director was Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial, Panipat.

Ghoomer, the film in which Abhishek Bachchan stars, promises to showcase the actor in a new avatar as a strict cricket coach. The movie also features Saiyami Kher as the female lead, portraying an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportswoman who becomes a successful cricketer under the guidance of her coach, Abhishek.

On July 31, the makers of Ghoomer shared the first look motion poster, generating excitement among fans. Scheduled for release on August 18, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

It is important to acknowledge that mental health issues can affect anyone, including those in the entertainment industry. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health problems, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or NGO for immediate help.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan: A Political Journey Ahead Abhishek Bachchan, a beloved actor in Bollywood, has been captivating audiences with...