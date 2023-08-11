Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Dhoom 4 Speculations

Abhishek Bachchan is not aware of any plans for Dhoom 4.

He is currently promoting his upcoming movie Ghoomer.

The movie is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently preparing for the upcoming release of his film Ghoomer, directed by R Balki. The movie features Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The trailer has garnered extensive praise and the film is set to hit theaters on August 18, 2023.

Amidst the buzz about Abhishek Bachchan’s involvement in Aditya Chopra’s highly anticipated Dhoom 4, he finally addressed the topic during Ghoomer’s promotional activities. Here’s his statement.

During a media interview to promote his upcoming movie Ghoomer, Abhishek responded to inquiries regarding the alleged production of Dhoom 4. The Guru star addressed the question by mentioning that if the film was indeed in the works, he would have been informed by Aditya Chopra.

He said, “Not that I know of. If Dhoom 4 was being made, Adi (Aditya Chopra) would have told us. I can’t confirm or deny it but I am pretty sure I would have been told if he is making one.

Following the immense triumph of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Yash Raj Films had contemplated revitalizing the beloved Dhoom series. Allegedly, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were considered for the leading parts. Nevertheless, YRF dismissed these speculations. Consequently, it appears that Dhoom 4 is unlikely to materialize in the foreseeable future.

When questioned about his involvement in action movies, the actor from Bunty Aur Babli revealed his interest, expressing a strong inclination towards taking on action-oriented roles. However, he noted that due to his commitments in various other film projects over the past two years, he hasn’t been able to pursue such roles.

“I would love. It just so happened, the last two years were so busy. I have made only 5-6 movies in the last two years”, he said.

Presently, the actor is preparing for the forthcoming release of his movie Ghoomer, scheduled for August 18, 2023. Additionally, he has projects like SSS7 and an upcoming film by Shoojit Sircar in the pipeline.

