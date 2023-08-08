Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Jaya Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan said that his mother, Jaya Bachchan, is not strict.

Abhishek Bachchan said that he is a father and understands his daughter’s interactions with him.

He will next be seen in Ghoomer on August 18.

Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, shared that his mother possesses a gentle and benevolent nature, during a recent interview. Abhishek also discussed the relationship between his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor was recently engaged in promoting his upcoming project, Ghoomer.

During a recent discussion, Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have a wonderful and close relationship. He conveyed in the interview that, “When I was a child, my father unfortunately was hardly around, because he was so busy working. There were weeks on end where we wouldn’t see him, but he was in the next room. He’d come back from shooting after we’d gone to sleep, and he used to leave before we woke up. That’s how hard they used to work. And the person who never allowed me and my sister to feel that void was my mother, and that can only be done through love.”

Furthermore, the actor of “Dasvi” mentioned that since becoming a father, he comprehends his daughter’s interactions with him. Despite Aaradhya being his ‘buddy’ and ‘friend,’ in moments of trouble, her first search is for her mother, Aishwarya.

Discussing the same matter, Junior Bachchan disclosed, “Today, I’m a father, and I see the way my daughter reacts to me. She’s my buddy, she’s my friend. But anything goes wrong, the first person she’s looking for is her mom.”

During the interview, the actor from “Guru” also remarked about her mother. He said, “Contrary to public opinion, my mother is not strict. She’s the one you go running to when you’re hurt as a kid. She’s particular, but my mom…”

The 47-year-old star also mentioned that Jaya Bachchan is incredibly kind and a personification of affection. The actor, known for his role in “Bholaa,” mentioned that he hasn’t come across the videos showing Jaya Bachchan getting annoyed with photographers.

In terms of his work commitments, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the upcoming release of “Ghoomer” on August 18. This sports-drama film, directed by R. Balki, includes esteemed actors Shabana Azmi and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and more.

