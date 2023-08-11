Abhishek Bachchan Reflects On Future ‘Dhoom 4’ Project

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared his thoughts on the potential for a Dhoom 4 film in an interview.

During the interview, Abhishek expressed his desire to return to the action genre after exploring experimental roles in films like Dasvi and Bob Biswas. He also discussed the prospects of another instalment in the Dhoom series. Speaking openly, the Housefull 3 actor stated to India Today: “I would love [to do an action film]. It just so happened, the last two years were so busy. I have made like 5-6 movies in the last two years.”

When asked about the possibility of Dhoom 4, Abhishek disclosed that he hasn’t heard any plans for it so far. He mentioned that if Aditya Chopra, the film’s producer, had intentions for such a project, he would have informed him. The actor maintained a neutral stance, neither confirming nor dismissing the possibility of the new film.

“I don’t have any information about it. If ‘Dhoom 4’ was being made, Adi [Chopra] would have told us. I can’t confirm or deny it but I am pretty sure I would have been told if he is making one,” he remarked.

At the beginning of 2023, after the success of Pathaan, rumours circulated that Yash Raj Films was considering reviving the Dhoom franchise, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role and John Abraham as the antagonist. However, YRF dismissed these rumours, according to sources.

With Abhishek Bachchan’s statement, it becomes evident that there are no immediate plans for such a project.

