Abhishek Bachchan Shines at Ghoomer Screening

The highly anticipated sports drama Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, is all set to grace theaters on August 18, Friday. The film marks yet another collaboration between Jr. Bachchan and renowned director R Balki, generating immense buzz among film enthusiasts with its promising teaser. Saiyami Kher plays a pivotal role in the movie, which unfolds against the backdrop of cricket.

Ghoomer Screening: A Grand Affair

The makers of Ghoomer organized a grand screening event for the sports drama in Mumbai on Thursday night. The event saw the presence of not only the film’s cast and crew but also several famous cricket and film personalities.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Casual Chic

The leading man of Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan, was captured arriving at the Mumbai screening in a casual black hooded sweatshirt with vibrant yellow prints. Sporting olive cargo trousers, statement yellow glasses, and printed white sneakers, AB Jr. exuded a casual yet stylish aura. He greeted the paparazzi with waves before entering the screening.

Cricket Icons in Attendance

Adding a touch of cricket fervor to the event were renowned cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan. Yuvraj chose an all-black ensemble for the evening, while Zaheer sported a casual black shirt and beige trousers. Director R Balki made his entrance accompanied by his wife, the esteemed filmmaker Gauri Shinde.

Star-Studded Affair: Captured Moments

The event was captured in candid moments, featuring:

Abhishek Bachchan’s charismatic presence.

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan bring their cricket star power.

Director R Balki and Gauri Shinde graced the screening.

Ghoomer’s Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the R Balki directorial boasts an impressive ensemble cast including veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and others. The legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan also makes a special appearance in the film. Amit Trivedi lends his musical genius to compose songs and the original score, while Vishal Sinha handles the cinematography, and Nipun Ashok Gupta takes charge of editing.

A Countdown to Cinematic Cricket

As anticipation grows, moviegoers await the release of Ghoomer, a cinematic journey that blends sports, drama, and star power into one compelling narrative.

