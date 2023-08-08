Abhishek Bachchan Urges Young Stars to Prioritize Acting Over Six-Pack Abs

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his dislike for actors becoming overly fixated on bodybuilding.

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his dislike for actors becoming overly fixated on bodybuilding, emphasizing that young actors should pay more attention to improving their speech and pronunciation.

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his disappointment over the trend of young actors prioritizing their physical appearance over honing their acting abilities. During a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, he discussed this “obsession” and stressed the importance for emerging actors to concentrate on improving their diction and language skills.

When asked whether he had ever considered developing six-pack abs for a movie, Abhishek responded to the newspaper by saying that he would be willing to do so if a character required it.

he added, “Jay Dixit (Abhishek’s character in Dhoom) was a cop who had to be fit, but he was not the kind who’d take out his shirt and flaunt six-pack abs. I get upset when I see this obsession with six-pack abs. Look at Aamir Khan – he was so fit in Dhoom 3 and he looked fat in (a few portions of) Dangal. Young actors these days believe they can become actors just by getting six-pack abs. Bro, focus on your language… work on your acting skills. That is what makes actors, not (well-built) bodies.”

When questioned about the potential for a sequel to “Bholaa,” a movie in which he made an unexpected appearance as a villain, Abhishek Bachchan shared his thoughts. The film was directed by Ajay Devgn, who also played the lead role. Abhishek explained that he took part in the project as a gesture of respect and friendship toward Ajay, who is both his neighbor and companion. He further mentioned that only Ajay can verify the prospects of a sequel to the film, which was a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie “Kaithi.”

During his conversation, Abhishek Bachchan also discussed his recent movie “Ghoomer,” directed by R Balki. Abhishek mentioned that his father, Amitabh Bachchan, takes on the role of a commentator in the film, but they do not share any scenes together.

Saiyyami Kher shares the screen with Abhishek and Amitabh in the movie “Ghoomer.” Abhishek plays the part of a coach, while Saiyyami portrays a disabled athlete. The cast also includes Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, and the film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 18th.

The film’s debut song has been released under the title “Ghoomer.” The vocals for the title track were provided by Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics were penned by Kausar Munir.

