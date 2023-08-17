Abhishek Bachchan’s Victory Dance in Ghoomer Inspired by Daughter Aaradhya

Ghoomer is a film about a cricket coach and a paraplegic cricket player.

Abhishek Bachchan’s climax victory dance was inspired by daughter Aaradhya’s idea.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher play the lead roles.

Directed by R Balki, “Ghoomer,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles, is gearing up for its cinematic debut on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The storyline revolves around Abhishek’s portrayal of a cricket coach whose path transforms drastically upon encountering a paraplegic cricket player, essayed by Saiyami. Interestingly, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek’s daughter, contributed an idea for the movie’s climactic scene.

In the concluding moments of the Ghoomer film trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is spotted performing a jubilant victory dance. Addressing this, in an interview with Bollywood Spy, Junior Bachchan discussed the scene and expressed his thoughts, “It was a very beautiful moment for me in our film. I am happy we managed to capture it, and obviously thanks to the people behind it who came up with the idea as well.”

In response, the director of the film, R Balki, sought Abhishek’s approval to provide further details on the matter. The filmmaker revealed, “Abhishek was talking to Aaradhya and was telling her, ‘This is the end of the film.’ She had this beautiful suggestion, ‘Why don’t you do a little Ghoomer thing in the end and walk away?’”

R Balki attributed Aaradhya Bachchan for being, “the creator of that movement of Ghoomer.” He added, “That was Aaradhya’s first idea. For a child to have an idea and understand this stuff requires a lot of depth and love and I really want to thank her for that.”

On Monday evening, Amitabh Bachchan utilized his official blog to express his thoughts about his son’s forthcoming movie, Ghoomer. In his review, Big B wrote, “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing.”

Commending the director’s skillful portrayal of the intricate narrative in Ghoomer, Senior Bachchan expressed, “The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through.”

Ghoomer, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in major roles. Amitabh Bachchan will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

