Actress Rani Mukerji to Lead Masterclass at IFFM 14

Rani Mukerji will be conducting a masterclass at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The event will be held on August 10 at the Immigration Museum in Melbourne.

Rani Mukerji is also a nominee for the Best Actress award at the IFFM Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Rani Mukerji expresses her gratitude for the immense love she has received from people in Australia and eagerly anticipates sharing her Indian cinema journey during the masterclass.

As a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the esteemed actress Rani Mukerji is set to conduct a masterclass, where she will share valuable insights and experiences from her illustrious career in the film industry. The session will delve into her iconic performances in movies like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Hum Tum, Black, Hichki, and Mardaani.

On August 10, the event will be held at the esteemed Immigration Museum in Melbourne. The selection of this location serves as a tribute to Rani Mukerji’s recent project, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway,” which portrays the journey of an Indian immigrant mother who battles the Norwegian foster care system and legal procedures to regain custody of her children.

Expressing her happiness at being a part of the festival, she shares her joy, “I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct.”

Further calling it a “beautiful experience to connect with fans and cinephile” The actor, who is also a nominee for the Best Actress award at the IFFM awards 2023, set to take place on August 11, expressed her excitement to explore and revisit some of the most memorable characters from her past films. She aims to delve into the emotions and nostalgia connected to those characters and scenes.

“I’m humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia,” she ends.

Advertisement

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan Delays Ghoomer Trailer Release as a Tribute to Nitin Desai Abhishek Bachchan announced that the trailer of his upcoming film "Ghoomer" will...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.