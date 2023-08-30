Adam Driver Races to Rescue in ‘Ferrari’ Trailer

Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in the biographical film.

Penelope Cruz plays Laura Ferrari, Enzo’s wife.

Enzo Ferrari joins the Mille Miglia race to counter his financial setbacks.

Filmmaker Michael Mann has chosen Adam Driver to take the lead role in the biographical film “Ferrari.” The biopic features Driver portraying Enzo Ferrari, while Penelope Cruz stars as his wife, Laura Ferrari.

Set in the summer of 1957, the narrative centers around Enzo Ferrari, a former racing driver, amidst a challenging period where his car company is on the brink of financial collapse.

Amidst his troubled marriage with Laura, the couple grapples with the tragedy of losing one son and the complexities of another. In a bid to counter his financial setbacks, Enzo embarks on a risky endeavor – joining the renowned 1,000-mile Mille Miglia race across Italy.

Joining the lineup are Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. This film represents Adam Driver’s second foray into Italian biopics, a follow-up to his role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

Under the direction of Michael Mann, “Ferrari” is brought to life from a screenplay penned by Troy Kennedy Martin, which is an adaptation of Brock Yates’ book titled “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine.” The movie is positioned as a strong contender for the approaching awards season.

Directed by Michael Mann, the movie “Ferrari” was shot on-site in Italy and showcases the cinematography skills of Erik Messerschmidt, an Academy Award-winning director of photography. The film has been chosen as the closing feature for the 2023 New York Film Festival (NYFF).

“Ferrari is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25th, distributed by Neon.”

